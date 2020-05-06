ENGLISH arrow icon
Coronavirus, update. Russian governor inspects hospital completely protected, women in labor not even given a mask. Photo

  • Russian governor inspects hospital completely protected, women in labor not even given a mask. Photo

    St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov visited City Maternity Hospital No. 9 and published photos that have caused outrage on social media: in the photos, he has a mask, a plastic face shield and gloves and is standing next to a completely unprotected woman in labor.

    Prior to that, his administration issued a press release saying:

    “Unprecedented measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection in maternity hospitals, both medical staff and expectant mothers are taking tests for COVID-19.”

    According to official information, in St. Petersburg, coronavirus has been found in 38 pregnant women.

    In total, more than 155,000 people were infected in Russia, 1,451 of whom died.

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 2-3 May, 2020

