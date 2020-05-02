Coronavirus, updated. 8th death in Georgia
-
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, GeorgiaCountriesTotal
casesNew
casesTotal
deathsNew
deathsRecoveredArmenia2,273125330
1 100Azerbaijan1,854502501,365Georgia582168+1 207
-
125 new cases in Armenia, total 2,273
1,100 people of them have been cured.
In total, 33 people died from the beginning of the epidemic in Armenia.
The state of emergency was declared on March 16 and will continue to operate until May 14.
Armenian gov’t continues to ease state of emergency restrictions
Now one can go for a walk, ride a bike, but but only within a kilometer from their house.
Members of the same family are now allowed to leave the house together.
Some businesses in the processing industry, builders and engineers are allowed to return to work. It is expected that more will get permission to start working within 10 days.
Public transport is allowed between cities and villages. But prohibited inside the settlements.
• Armenia: residents may soon be able to go to hair salon, eat at outdoor cafes
-
Another death in Georgia, 16 new cases
The victim was 71 years old, he is from the city of Marneuli, which has been quarantined since March 25 because of the danger of an outbreak of coronavirus.
All this time, the Marneuli and neighboring Bolnisi district in the Kvemo Kartli region were completely isolated.
Among the new cases – 12 from the Bolnisi district, ten of them from the same village of Mushavani. One of them had contact with one of the infected ambulance employees, the unit had been quarantined for more than a week.
In total, there are 107 confirmed cases in the Bolnisi district.
In total, 8 people have already died from the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.
582 people have become sick, 207 people of them have been cured.
A state of emergency in Georgia was announced on March 21 and will last till May 22.
A phrased approach to lifting state of emergency restrictions in Georgia began today on April 27.
Car traffic, taxi operation and e-commerce restored, agricultural markets are open again.
Cars are allowed inside cities.
Tbilisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Kutaisi will remain closed.
Curfew still in power, from 21:00 to 06:00.
Maintaining social distance and wearing a medical mask remain mandatory.
Public transportation is still forbidden.
Schooling will not be restored until September.
-
