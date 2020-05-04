April 2020: intense inflation in Georgia

In Georgia, food prices rose significantly in Georgia.

According to GeoStat, the y/y inflation rate was 6.9 percent in April 2020.

In April of this year, compared with the same period last year, the following food groups have increased in price:

● fruit – percent

● vegetables – 14.1 percent

● dairy products – 23 percent

● meat products – 15 percent

● Sugar, jams, sweets – 16.9 percent

● baked goods – 8.4 percent

In addition to food, other products and services have risen in price. GeoStat says healthcare prices rose by an average of 4.9 percent

State pensions are 220 GEL (about $70) in Georgia.

The subsistence level is 206 GEL.

The unemployment rate is 11.6 percent (in total, there are 1.91 million employable people in the country, of which more than 221,000 are unemployed). This is official data, although in reality the unemployment rate is higher, experts say.

According to the National Statistics Service of Georgia, 20.1 percent of the population lives below the poverty line (data for 2018).

According to the forecast of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, as a result of the pandemic, Georgia may lose about 350,000 jobs.