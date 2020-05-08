Coronavirus, update. Infections soar in Dagestan. Official statistics of cases, deaths suspiciously low
The doctor Magomed Abdulkhabirov called the situation with the epidemic in Dagestan catastrophic and sent an appeal to President Putin.
“The official figures of infected and dead are dramatically underestimated. According to colleagues, acquaintances and relatives from villages and cities, they are disturbing: hospitals are full, ambulance calls wait more than seven hours, and test results are received only after 5-7 days.
Medicines are not enough; Computer research has risen sharply, and there are long lines for computed tomography of the lungs.
There are not enough masks and protective uniforms for physicians; the incidence and mortality among medical staff is high.
“This is more than a request! This is a prayer for the salvation of the Dagestanis! ” – says the appeal.
On May 7, it became known that the Mufti of Dagestan, Ahmad Abdulaev, had become infected with the coronavirus. His family members are also sick.
On May 8, 2,372 cases of infection were confirmed in Dagestan, of which 16 people died.
Dagestan remains the leader in the number of infections in the North Caucasus.
Source: ROD Human Rights Center
