Armenia makes up for lack of clinic beds despite sharp growth in coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia New cases 323 350 8 Generally infected 7 876 13 675 818 New deaths 0 +6 0 Generally died 93 217 13 Recovered 4 377 4 451 686
In Armenia, 350 cases of infection per day, in total, 13,675 people have been infected since the beginning of the epidemic.
6 deaths per day, a total of 218 people have died.
4,451 people recovered.
Minister of health Arsen Torosyan held a discussion with heads of clinics that receive patients with coronavirus. Then he told reporters that even if the current high growth rate of new cases continues, there is no longer any risk in Armenia that patients may be left without medical care. In the near future, several more clinics in different parts of the country will begin to receive such patients.
