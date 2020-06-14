Two dead from coronavirus in circle of head of Chechnya
According to social media and media reports, the father of Ramzan Kadyrov’s wife, Musa Aydamirov, died of coronavirus pneumonia.
Abusheikh Wismuradov, the former head of the Grozny police, also died. He is a brother of the vice speaker of the Chechen parliament, Abuzayd Wismuradov, known under the nickname Patriot, he is a close associate of Kadyrov.
According to social media and media reports, in May the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was infected with a coronavirus and was in a hospital in Moscow.
According to official information, 1,464 people have been infected in Chechnya since the beginning of the pandemic, 23 cases have been identified over the past 24 hours.
18 people died, 1,123 recovered.
Activists and journalists report that in fact in Chechnya there are many times more infected and dead, but most of those infected are afraid or ashamed to admit it and therefore are not tested.
