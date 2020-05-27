Public transport to resume May 29. Shops, restaurants opening June 1
On May 27, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced that some restrictions imposed due to coronavirus will be lifted in the country.
Gakharia said the epidemiological situation in the country is manageable, and so some restrictions can be lifted.
As of May 27, more than 70 percent of those infected in Georgia have recovered. For almost a week the number of new cases has been between one to three per day. In total, 735 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the country. Only 12 people have died.
What restrictions are being lifted?
- From May 29, all types of urban public transport, including the metro, will be resumed and will work with certain hygiene rules in place – for example, wearing masks will be mandatory while on public transport.
- Starting June 1, all stores will reopen, excluding shopping centers
- Also from June 1, closed markets restaurants and cafes with open seating areas will also resume operations
- From June 8, service in all types of restaurants will resume, including those in enclosed spaces. Hotels that have undergone inspections and received permission from the Ministry of Health will also open.
- From June 8, intercity transport will be launched – buses, minibuses and railways.
- Gyms, pools and health centers will remain closed.