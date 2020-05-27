Public transport to resume May 29. Shops, restaurants opening June 1

On May 27, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced that some restrictions imposed due to coronavirus will be lifted in the country.

Gakharia said the epidemiological situation in the country is manageable, and so some restrictions can be lifted.

As of May 27, more than 70 percent of those infected in Georgia have recovered. For almost a week the number of new cases has been between one to three per day. In total, 735 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the country. Only 12 people have died.

What restrictions are being lifted?