Freedom or quarantine? Poll on the streets of western Georgia. Video

Since May 11, some restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted in Georgia. Shops have opened and businesses as well. The question for passers-by was precisely this: Should quarantine be canceled or is it still too early?

