Coronavirus, update. Five patients die in COVID-19 hospital fire in St. Petersburg

  • Five patients die in COVID-19 hospital fire in St. Petersburg

    The fire occurred in the intensive care unit in the coronavirus department at St. George’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. The alleged cause is a malfunctioning ventilator. Four patients died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The fifth died after he turned off the ventilator.

    In total, there were 16 patients in the department; the doctors managed to transport the rest to another part of the hospital.

    A few days ago, a fire occurred in hospital No. 50 in Moscow. One patient died there. There, the cause of the fire was the explosion of an oxygen cylinder.

