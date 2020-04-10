Two patients die of coronavirus in one day in Armenia

Two patients have died in Armenia from coronavirus in one day.

On the morning of April 10, information appeared about the death of a 72-year-old patient who, had developed bilateral pneumonia after contacting the coronavirus.

The death of the twelfth patient, aged 81, was later announced by Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan at a meeting of the parliamentary commission on health and social issues.

“Our goal is to maintain a low mortality rate. We feel confident in terms of the hospital fund and the number of mechanical ventilation devices … But we must be prepared for the worst-case scenarios, ” Minister Torosyan said.

Now the country has already 12 deaths, 937 infected and 149 recovered.

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency was declared in Armenia in order to avoid an even greater spread of coronavirus.

Everything except grocery stores and pharmacies has been closed. Since March 25, a strict restriction on the movement of people has been introduced. You can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”. In it, everyone needs to enter their personal data, the purpose of leaving the house and the estimated time of return. Violations are monitored by the police. All public transport has been suspended, including the metro.