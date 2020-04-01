ENGLISH arrow icon
Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Live updates

Countries


Total cases

New cases

Total deaths

New deaths

Recovered

Armenia571393031
Azerbaijan297245026
Georgia11550022

  • 39 new cases in Armenia, total stands at 571

    Three people have died from coronavirus in Armenia.

    31 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

  • 5 new cases in Georgia – total: 115

    5.106 people are in quarantine, 294 in the hospital.

    22 of those infected with coronavirus have already recovered.

    The average age of those infected in Georgia is 40 years.

    The oldest patient is 87 years old, the youngest is two years old.

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, March 26-28, 2020

    • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, March 29-31, 2020

