Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Live updates
Countries
|Total cases
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Recovered
|Armenia
|571
|39
|3
|0
|31
|Azerbaijan
|297
|24
|5
|0
|26
|Georgia
|115
|5
|0
|0
|22
-
39 new cases in Armenia, total stands at 571
Three people have died from coronavirus in Armenia.
31 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
-
5 new cases in Georgia – total: 115
5.106 people are in quarantine, 294 in the hospital.
22 of those infected with coronavirus have already recovered.
The average age of those infected in Georgia is 40 years.
The oldest patient is 87 years old, the youngest is two years old.
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, March 26-28, 2020