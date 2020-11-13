Over the past 24 hours, 3,473 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Georgia, which is the highest ever since the start of the pandemic.

Almost half of the cases detected – 1,493 – were in Tbilisi.

37 patients died from coronavirus in the same time period, breaking yet another ‘anti-record.’

633 people are in serious condition in the country, of which 357 are on artificial respiration.

In general, 73,154 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Georgia by November 13. Of these, 636 people died, 55,511 recovered.

Among the most infected regions are Imereti (513 new cases), Adjara (448) and Samegrelo – Upper Svaneti (287).