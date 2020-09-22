Abkhazia breaks another COVID-19 infection record

Last Sunday, Abkhazia broke its ‘record’ from a week ago in the number of COVID-19 patients detected per day.

Now this figure has reached 63 people.

The total number of detected cases of coronavirus in Abkhazia on October 21 is close to a thousand – 939 people. Of these, 255 patients have recovered, with eight deaths.

Due to the epidemic, Sukhum school №1 has gone into quarantine for two weeks. In this school, more than 50 children fell ill with the coronavirus and, in addition, one teacher has died.

The authorities have already announced that restrictive measures will be reintroduced in the country from October 5, which were canceled on August 1. However, the prevailing mood on social media is not to wait for this date, and to take emergency measures now.

The Ministry of Health hopes to receive the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia by the end of the year.

According to the Minister of Health Tamaz Tsakhnakia, the request is still oral, since “the third stage of the vaccine trial has not been completed, and therefore it is not yet widely used in Russia.”

Abkhazia is counting on a batch of vaccines of about 15-20,000 doses.

