Armenia, Azerbaijan declare martial law – what that means and how it will work

Martial law has been declared in Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan.

This is due to the fact that on the morning of September 27, large-scale hostilities began along the entire line of contact in Karabakh. Tension was also recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the region of the Arian settlement of Vardenis.

The decisions of the governments have already been published and the conditions and limitations of martial law are outlined.

Information from Yerevan

The Armenian government made a decision to declare martial law in the country already in the afternoon of September 27. The decision came into force from the moment of publication.

Within the framework of martial law in Armenia:

a general mobilization of troops has been announced,

a plan for the use of the Armed Forces of Armenia has been put into effect,

The Armed Forces of Armenia, other troops, civil defense and emergency situations have been readied for wartime conditions

a mobilization call for officers, warrant officers and rank and file reserve under the age of 55 has been announced,

the Minister of Defense has called up all reservists,

Information from Baku

By the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, martial law has been introduced throughout the country from 00:00 on Monday 28 September.

In this regard, for the period of martial law from 21:00 to 06:00 a curfew is introduced in the cities of Baku, Sumgait, Yevlakh, Mingachevir and Naftalan, as well as in Absheron, Jabrail, Fizuli, Agjabedin, Beylagan, Agdam, Barda, Terter. , Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkesan, Gadabay, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gazakh and Agstafa regions.

During these hours, persons are prohibited from moving on the streets and other public places without a special permit and identity card.

In these cities and regions, a special regime of entry and exit is introduced, the movement of vehicles is limited.