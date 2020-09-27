Hostilities resume around Karabakh, and on Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Live update
-
Azerbaijani President Aliyev accuses Armenia of starting hostilities
In a live address concerning the situation on the front, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that on the morning of September 27, Armenia bombarded settlements, as well as positions of the Azerbaijani army, as a result of which several dead and wounded have been counted among the civilian population and military servicemen.
“Their blood will not remain unavenged,” Ilham Aliyev said and said that “as a result of counterstrikes on positions, a large amount of enemy military equipment was destroyed.”
-
Nagorno-Karabakh declares martial law, mobilization
President of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan has declared martial law and general mobilization for reserves over 18 years old.
“We have always stated that we are not supporters of war, but are ready for it. There is no greater supporter of peace, and no one loves peace anymore. We did not want war, it was imposed on us, and we are obliged to defend our homeland and our families. President of Azerbaijan Aliyev will be personally responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe threatening the region,” Harutyunyan said.
-
Internet in Azerbaijani severely restricted throughout the country
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport and Communications announced that the Internet is sharply limited throughout the country “to prevent a large-scale provocation of Armenia.” “We hope that the citizens of Azerbaijan will show understanding because of the restrictions that may arise in connection with the Internet in this situation of conflict ,” the statement said.
-
Hostilities resume around Karabakh, and on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
On the morning of September 27, 2020, hostilities began around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published a press release that states:
“In order to suppress the combat activity of the armed forces of Armenia and ensure the safety of the civilian population, the command of the Azerbaijan Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of troops along the entire front.”
The statement notes that it involves personnel, tank units with the support of missile and artillery troops, front-line aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced a “blitzkrieg counter-offensive operation.”
The Defense Ministry of Armenia accused Azerbaijan of having “planned the military actions long in advance.”
“Anyone with basic military knowledge knows that planning a counterattack takes weeks. And Azerbaijan immediately officially announced the start of a ‘counterattack.’ A few minutes after this official announcement of the escalation, the Azerbaijani-Turkish media published materials from the front line, which once again proves that the provocation initiated by Azerbaijan was planned in advance.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on his page that “the Artsakh defense army is successfully resisting the attack” and urged the population to trust only official sources.
The day before, on September 26, on the websites of the US embassies in Armenia and Azerbaijan, a Security Alert was published for American citizens in connection with the danger of renewed hostilities. US citizens residing in Armenia were advised not to visit Tavush and Karabakh. US citizens residing in Azerbaijan were advised not to leave the Absheron Peninsula.
Photo – screenshot from the live broadcast of the Turkish channel TRT from the scene