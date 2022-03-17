Children from Ukraine to be enrolled in Georgian schools in a simplified manner

Ukrainian children will be admitted to Georgian schools



Children from Ukraine will be enrolled in Georgian schools in a simplified manner. According to the Minister of Education of Georgia Mikhail Chkhenkeli, enrollment of students in the class in which they studied at a general educational institution of Ukraine is possible as of February 24, 2022, before the start of the war.

“Those who want to continue their studies in Georgia should apply to the desired school. Georgia, like other countries, will offer students from Ukraine education in public and private schools both in the state and in other languages”, the agency said in a statement.

In accordance with the current rules, a foreign citizen who wants to continue their education in a Georgian school must apply to the National Center for the Development of the Quality of Education and submit several types of documents in order for the education they received abroad to be recognized in Georgia.

“According to the decision of the Minister of Education and Science, this regulation does not apply to students from Ukraine, and they will be able to continue their education in Georgia in a simplified manner”, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Ukrainian children can be enrolled in Georgian kindergartens free of charge. The agency also provides a special hotline number: (995 32) 2 200 220, which parents can call to get more detailed information.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine, many countries around the world have imposed severe economic sanctions against Russia – well-known brands have left Russia, the skies over Europe have been closed to their planes, citizens were deprived of access to bank accounts and can no longer use their cards. The country is currently on the brink of economic collapse.

However, Georgia did not join the sanctions. Moreover, as a result of negotiations, Russia has allowed Georgian enterprises to export dairy products. This information caused indignation of the opposition and the public in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war and sanctions against Russia. In Kyiv, this development of Georgian-Russian economic relations was called a “knife in the back”.

As a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, up to 3 million people have become refugees, more than 100 children have died.