"The fatal mistake of Russian peacekeeper command in Karabakh." Comment from Baku

Change of Russian peacekeeper command

There has been a rotation of the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh — Andrei Volkov was replaced by Alexander Lentsov. The new commander has already managed to hold several meetings. According to an Azerbaijani expert, these meetings predetermined the fate of the peacekeepers in the region.

Immediately after arriving in Karabakh, Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov met with the president of the unrecognized NKR, Arayik Harutyunyan. A day later, the new head of the RMC went to Yerevan to meet with the Minister of Defense of Armenia.

Azerbaijani political commentator Haji Namazov commented on Lentsov’s first steps for JAMnews.

According to Namazov, Lentsov has made the same mistake as his predecessors.

“Immediately after arriving in Khojaly, where the headquarters of the peacekeepers is located, he met with the so-called President of the illegal regime in Khankendi, and after that he left for Armenia to meet with the Minister of Defense of Armenia.

Probably then he will meet with the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan. But it will be later. Why is this a mistake, even an unforgivable oversight by the RCC commanders?

“The Caucasus is the East, and as you know, this is a delicate matter. Here they pay attention to the subtleties that might go unnoticed in the same West.

Karabakh is a territory of Azerbaijan recognized by the entire international community. Previously it was de jure, but now it is quite de facto. It can be confidently said that after April 23, when Azerbaijan took control of the entire perimeter of its own state borders, Karabakh cannot be called some kind of special territory, over which there is no control of official Baku.

And the general appointed by Moscow is first of all obliged to meet and introduce himself to the owners of these territories, that is, to the government of Azerbaijan. But that’s the last thing he’ll do, if he’s allowed to. Apparently, such instruction was given to Lentsov and his predecessors from Moscow. Everyone knows that without the consent of the Kremlin, the commanders of the contingent do not allow themselves a single step in Karabakh.”

Namazov discussed possible further developments around the peacekeeping mission in Karabakh:

“Everyone in Azerbaijan sees this, observes what is happening and remembers it. And there is no reason to hope that after everything official Baku will be inclined to listen to Lentsov and try to find a common language with him.

Azerbaijan in 2020 and beyond proved that it is the master of the situation in the region, and no decision can be imposed on it against its will.

Now it only remains to watch how Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh will unsuccessfully seek at least some concessions from Baku. Taking into account all the experience of their stay in the region, it can be said with confidence that there will be no differences from what was before Lentsov. The mistake has already been made.”