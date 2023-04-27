Polish Foreign Minister: We have always supported Georgians' desire for freedom

Poland and Georgia

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said at a briefing with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili that Poland has always supported Georgians’ aspiration for freedom. According to him, Georgia traditionally enjoys great sympathy in Poland — “the sympathy that was formed in the course of the struggle for the independence of our countries.”

As Rau said, this was the position of Polish President Lech Kaczynski, who at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008 strongly supported a membership action plan for Georgia, and when Russia carried out aggression against Georgia, he urged the countries of the region and the international community to help put a stop to it:

“In order to stop Russian imperialism, so that all Europeans have an equal chance of development, the EU on the initiative of Poland launched the Eastern Partnership policy, which included Georgia. Poland consistently supports and will continue to support the aspirations of Georgian society for European and transatlantic integration.”

According to Rau, today’s working visit to Tbilisi is an element and expression of serious diplomatic and political communication; Georgia’s membership in the EU and NATO is not only Georgia’s interest, but a chance for Europe.

“In order to use this chance and be able to take the next step towards EU and NATO membership, it is necessary to involve and apply the efforts of all parties involved in enlargement – European and transatlantic institutions, as well as the Georgian government and Georgian society. The NATO summit in Vilnius is approaching, and by the end of the year the EU may decide to grant Georgia the status of an EU member state. Therefore, the diplomatic actions of the parties concerned, including our partners from the Weimar Triangle, are in motion,” Rau said.

He also said that the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany to Georgia recently took place, and the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France is planned in the near future.

For his part, Georgian Foreign Minister Iiya Darchiashvili said that Poland’s support for Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration is vital. According to the minister, at the meeting he mentioned that Georgia is doing everything to fulfill the 12 recommendations of the European Commission.

“We are united not only by deep historical ties and long traditions of friendship, but also by common interests. The Georgian people will always remember the disinterested support of Poland in the most difficult period in the recent history of our country. The very powerful support of our country by a great friend of Georgia, President Lech Kaczynski, is unforgettable. We are very grateful to Poland for its unwavering support for our country’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Even today, Poland plays a significant role in our foreign policy priorities,” Darchiashvili says.

Zbigniew Rau is the third European foreign minister to visit Georgia recently. Tomorrow, April 28, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will also arrive in Georgia.

On March 23, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said during her visit that they want to see Georgia in the EU. With the repeal of the Foreign Agents Bill, Burbock said Georgia’s main political challenge is to overcome polarization, restore trust, and implement robust reforms.

A few days before the German diplomat’s visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley also visited Georgia.

Cleverley said at a briefing held jointly with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili that in order to strengthen democracy, the UK is calling on Georgia to strengthen its commitment to media freedom and the independence of the judiciary.

It also became known that the UK will provide financial support to Moldova and Georgia against the backdrop of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. This financial assistance will be used for economic reforms in Moldova and to strengthen security in the 2024 elections in Georgia.