Interview with MP Vahid Ahmedov

Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani parliament) Vahid Ahmedov gave a frank interview to independent blogger Mehman Huseynov. Akhmedov criticized the corruption and activities of some deputies in the country. The interview sparked outrage in parliament, and Akhmedov’s colleagues demanded that he be punished. The deputy will have to answer to a disciplinary commission of the Milli Majlis.

What happened?

Last week MP Vahid Ahmadov gave an interview to blogger Mehman Huseynov, a critic of the authorities.

He stated that the Azerbaijani state has not yet been able to solve the problem of unemployment in the regions, and so people from the regions flock to Baku in search of work.

Answering a journalist’s question about the reasons for the monopoly in the country’s economy, Akhmedov noted that as long as officials are doing business in parallel, the monopoly cannot be eradicated. The MP also said that there are many deputies involved in business in the Azerbaijani parliament itself, although this is prohibited by law:

“If you want to make money, resign, go into business. But no, they use administrative levers, the advantages that the chair in which they sit gives them.

Vahid Ahmedov also asserted that the pensions and salaries of a large number of citizens do not allow them to live a normal life. “Pensioners should be given the kind of money so that they can live, and not crawl, as we say among the people.”

The MP stressed that Azerbaijan has a very large black economy, and if this were neutralized, the official budget would be much larger.

Ahmedov also discussed the problems in the political life of the country. He noted that both the ruling party and radical opposition parties, such as the Popular Front Party and Musavat, could get votes in fair elections.

Speaking on the foreign policy of Azerbaijan, Ahmedov said that now the main problem of the country is the end of the Karabakh issue and the restoration of territories liberated from occupation.

“We are surrounded by unfriendly countries – Armenia, Russia, Iran. Even Turkey, which we consider a brother and the closest state, has its own interests in Azerbaijan,” Ahmadov maintained.

Who is Vahid Akhmedov?

Vahid Ahmedov is one of the authors of the Azerbaijan Independence Act adopted in 1991.



During the presidency of Abulfaz Elchibey (1992), he served as First Deputy Prime Minister of the country. Akhmedov, 76, has been a member of the Milli Majlis since 2005. He was also a deputy in 1990-1995.

Reaction in Parliament

At a plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis today, the lion’s share of time was spent discussing the details of Ahmedov’s interview.

MP, Deputy Chairman of the Disciplinary Commission of the Parliament Fazail Agamaly criticized Ahmedov and said that his interview “casts a shadow on the Milli Majlis, and also sows seeds of doubt on the policy pursued by the state”:

“Ahmadov casts a shadow on the social policy of the president. His interview also harms the reputation of the Milli Majlis, casts doubt on its legitimacy. He says that only three deputies in Azerbaijan were elected in a fair way, calling into question the election of the rest of the deputies. I ask you to create conditions for him to answer all these questions before the commission.”

Siyavush Novruzov, a deputy from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party, expressed unflattering words about blogger Mehman Huseynov:

“What is the point of giving an interview today to a person who is against Azerbaijan? There are more than 30 accredited journalists and TV channels in the Milli Majlis. Everyone distributes speeches, comments of deputies, and the people listen. Why interview a scammer?”

Vice Speaker Fazail Ibrahimli suggested punishing Ahmedov:

“Vakhid Ahmedov is not one of those who fall into a trap. He knows what he’s doing, he says it on purpose. This is no coincidence. Who gave you the right to hurt people’s feelings?

You say that here everyone is elected by falsification except for three deputies. Why are you hurting my feelings? You say that you support the state. Parliament is also one of the branches of the state.

If you don’t like it here, don’t sit. If your conscience does not tolerate this, openly leave your mandate and go.

Your material conditions are better than that of others. You have a status, a position. What else do you need? What are you so dissatisfied with?

Everyone who sits in the Azerbaijani parliament and allows such expressions in his address should be punished. The disciplinary committee should look into this.”

How did Vahid Ahmedov answer?

Ahmedov himself said that he had nothing against discussing the issue in the disciplinary commission:

“Both in the Milli Majlis and in the media, everyone understands what position I take. It was noted here that my question should be submitted to the disciplinary commission. I don’t mind, let them consider it. I am ready to answer all questions.