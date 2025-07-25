British Embassy: "Georgian Dream has distanced itself from Euro-Atlantic cooperation"

UK regrets Georgian Dream’s actions

The British Embassy in Georgia has published a statement on sanctions against 21 Russian military intelligence agents and four Russian organizations “in response to Russia’s hostile actions.”

The statement also mentions a cyberattack carried out by Russian military intelligence against Georgia in 2019.

The Embassy reaffirms its strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expresses regret over the ruling Georgian Dream party’s drift away from Euro-Atlantic cooperation.

The text of the statement:

“In concert with the EU, NATO and a large coalition of states, the UK has called out Russia’s irresponsible, destructive and destabilising hybrid activity targeting the UK, Ukraine, NATO allies and partners across the world. In response to Russia’s persistent hostile activity, the UK has sanctioned 4 entities and 21 operatives of Russian military intelligence for irresponsible and destructive hybrid activity targeting the UK, Ukraine, and the wider world.

This includes one of the units of the GRU – Russian military intelligence agency – which, in 2022, conducted online reconnaissance to help target missile strikes against Mariupol – including the strike that destroyed the Mariupol Theatre where hundreds of civilians, including children, were murdered.

We have also sanctioned three leaders of Russia’s ‘Africa Initiative’, a Foreign Information Manipulation and Influence (FIMI) outlet established and funded by Russia, employing Russian intelligence officers to conduct information operations in West Africa. Africa Initiative attempted to undermine lifesaving global health initiatives in the region by pushing baseless conspiracy theories to further the Kremlin’s political agenda.

The activity exposed is another demonstration of how hybrid activity – including through cyberspace and disinformation – are a tool in Russia’s ongoing campaign to destabilise Europe, and in Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

In October 2019, Georgia was also the subject of a damaging cyber-attack by the Russian military intelligence. In February 2020, the UK Government and its partners exposed these cyber-attacks against Georgia as part of Russia’s long-running campaign of hostile and destabilising activity. We have been clear that the GRU conducted these cyber-attacks in an attempt to undermine Georgia’s sovereignty, to sow discord and disrupt the lives of ordinary Georgian people.

The UK remains unwavering in its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The UK and Georgia worked together to build cyber resilience and to publicly attribute that attack, unfortunately Georgian Dream has moved away from Euro-Atlantic co-operation, but the threat from Russia remains, including in the cyber sphere.”

