Boots, toys, rescued Russian soldier: Georgian villagers open a war museum. Video

August War 2008 museum

The burnt basement at the epicenter of the events became a museum of the five-day war between Georgia and Russia over South Ossetia in August 2008.

The house in the village of Ergneti, where this basement is located, stands not far from the dividing line in the zone of the Georgian-Ossetian conflict. It belongs to a local resident Lie Chlachidze, who opened the “museum of war”:

“Many people helped me, the villagers brought objects and photographs. We want everyone to feel and understand what war brings”.

The 2008 war began on August 8, active hostilities lasted for five days. From the Georgian side, 412 military and civilians were killed, from the Ossetian side – 365. Also, 67 Russian peacekeepers were killed. As a result of that war, 20,000 ethnic Georgians became refugees. Georgia lost control over 125 more villages in the South Ossetian region.