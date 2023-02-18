Bakhtiyar Hajiyev in critical condition

Azerbaijani activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev has gone on a hunger strike, including liquids, and has been transferred to a prison hospital. According to a doctor, Hajiyev is in critical condition. The US State Department has placed full responsibility for the activist’s life on the Azerbaijani authorities.

Second day of strike

The activist has been on strike for forty days. On Thursday, February 16, he also began refusing water.

On Friday, professor of medicine Adil Geybulla visited him at the prison hospital.

As the doctor told Turan news, the activist again refused to consume anything and has lost weight.

“If Bakhtiyar is really conducting a dry hunger strike, then this is extremely dangerous for his health,” the professor said.

“Without water and food, a person can last no more than two weeks, because the blood will thicken and kidney function will be impaired. However, taking into account the fact that Bakhtiyar Hajiyev has been starving for a long time, his limit is much less. Therefore, a dry fast for more than a week can cause irreversible pathological changes in the body,” added Adil Geybulla.

In turn, lawyer Agyl Laij said that consideration of Hajiyev’s appeal against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest was scheduled for February 20.

The lawyer Elchin Sadigov also visited the activist in a medical institution.

According to Sadigov, Hajiyev now weighs 66.7 kg. He has difficulty walking and is currently lying down. An employee of the hospital is constantly on duty in his room in order to call doctors for help in case of an emergency.

“Bakhtiyar Hajiyev is in a critical situation, his life is in danger,” the lawyer said, adding that the activist refused to stop the hunger strike.

Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was detained on December 9 on charges of hooliganism and contempt of court. He was sentenced to one month and twenty days in prison. On December 15, Hajiyev went on a hunger strike to demand his release. On December 28, he ended his hunger strike after persistent calls from the public and family members. However, on January 9 he resumed his hunger strike after the Court of Appeal refused to release him.

On January 21 the court extended Hajiyev’s arrest for another month.

Another warning from the US State Department

Meanwhile, the US State Department reminded the Azerbaijani authorities of their responsibility for Hajiyev’s well-being.

During a daily briefing at the State Department, Turan’s Washington correspondent asked about the US government’s attitude toward Hajiyev’s case.

“When someone is imprisoned for political reasons, as in this case, the authorities have an obligation to provide the necessary medical care and provide for the humanitarian needs of that person,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“And of course those who keep him in prison are ultimately responsible for his life,” he added.

On Monday, February 13, US Senators Dick Durbin and Ben Cardin called on Azerbaijan to “immediately” release Hajiyev and other political prisoners.