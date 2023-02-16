"Yerevan has already submitted its proposals to Baku" - Pashinyan on the peace treaty

Peace treaty between Armenia-Azerbaijan

“Yesterday Armenia completed the next stage of work on an agreement for establishing peace and relations with Azerbaijan, and our proposals were sent to the latter,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on February 16 at a government meeting. Pashinyan said that Yerevan sent the entire draft document, inclkuding Armenia’s proprosals, to the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group — the United States, France and Russia, which mediated peace talks between the parties before the 2020 war.

The day before, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan also mentioned a peace treaty planned to be signed with Azerbaijan, and said that Nagorno-Karabakh is also mentioned in the text under discussion.

Azerbaijan immediately reacted to Grigoryan’s statements, in particular to the possibility of “creating an international mechanism for negotiations between Stepanakert and Baku.” A spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that attempts to include such a clause in the agreement are “completely groundless”, and would be regarded as “territorial claims against Azerbaijan.”

“We need an effective system of checks and balances”

Talking about the peace agreement, Pashinyan said that the document should contain a working system of deterrence “to rule out any scenario of violating a lasting and stable peace.”

“The point is that the signing of the document should not be transformed into a war already on the basis of a peace treaty (it sounds absurd, but such a scenario is also possible), but on the contrary should ensure a lasting peace,” he stressed.

Pashinyan also talked about progress being observed in the negotiation process:

“We are working on a project according to logic – to get a document that we are ready to sign at any time. It is clear, of course, that this document should be acceptable for Azerbaijan as well.”

“Armenia is in favor of negotiations between Baku and Stepanakert”

This was stated by Armen Grigoryan, who emphasized the need to create an “international mechanism” for this dialogue. According to him, the peace agreement between the two countries may mention this mechanism, and Armenia continues to work in this direction with international partners.

Grigoryan said that the important task Armenia is not the format, but the creation of a mechanism.

He also confirmed that Nagorno-Karabakh is mentioned in the discussed text of the agreement, but added that “the document is not yet final, negotiations are ongoing.”

