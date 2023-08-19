Azerbaijani student sentenced to 2 years in prison in Iran

Case of Farid Safarli

Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who was detained in Iran on charges of “intent to spy”, was sentenced to two years in prison. This was announced by his mother Dilyara Askerova, who stated that her son is innocent and will appeal the court’s decision.

“Yesterday, Farid received a court decision, he was sentenced to two years in prison. The lawyer joined at the end of the process, this did not affect the course of the trial. The judge just sat in his office and made a decision without even giving Farid the last word,.”.

Farid Safarli, studying medicine in Germany, had been missing since March 3 during a visit to Iran. His family said he went to Iran to meet his girlfriend and then called his classmates in Germany and asked them to buy a ticket for his return. However, contact was later lost.

Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note to Iran on this matter and requested information, they did not respond. Only three months later, on June 2, it became known that Safarli had been arrested in Iran on charges of “espionage”. Later, the charge brought against him was reduced and replaced with “intent to commit espionage”.