Switzerland refuses to recognize passports issued by Russia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Passports in occupied territories

The Swiss Federal Council adopted a new law, joining the EU decision not to recognize passports issued by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Switzerland will not issue a Schengen visa and let people into the Schengen area according to these documents.

In the case of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, this applies to documents issued by Russia after August 26, 2008.

The ban applies to both ordinary and diplomatic passports, as well as stateless residence permits and seamen’s identity cards.

The Council of Europe adopted a corresponding decision in October 2022. The initiative was supported by the European Parliament.

According to the Council of Europe, this is a response to Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, as well as the recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008.

MEPs noted that everyone has the right to flee the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and enter the EU to receive humanitarian assistance. Accordingly, the European Commission will have the right to add new regions to the list of occupied territories or remove them through the appropriate delegated acts.