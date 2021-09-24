Quarantine regime partially lifted in Azerbaijan: theaters and cinemas reopen

Theaters and cinemas will reopen in Azerbaijan after a one and a half year break from October 1. But only citizens with a COVID passport can visit them. Also, for the first time since December 2020, public transport in the country will operate on weekends and holidays.

The operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan decided to once again ease the conditions of the quarantine regime in the country. According to the headquarters, this decision is due to an increase in the number of vaccinated citizens, as well as a decrease in the daily dynamics of infected.

So, from October 1, 2021, the following will reopen:

recreation and entertainment centers (including clubs), children’s entertainment centers;

cultural objects, with the condition of filling no more than 50% of the total capacity (including concert halls), cinemas, theaters;

children’s and other entertainment centers at large shopping centers, including cinemas with the condition of filling no more than 50% of the total capacity.

It is noted that 80% of employees of facilities in these industries must have a certificate of full vaccination or an immune certificate, or a document on contraindications to vaccination.

According to the decision, work in the industries that have restored their activities is allowed only until midnight, and services for persons over 18 are allowed only if they have a COVID passport, an immune certificate or a document confirming contraindications to vaccination.

Also, for the first time since December 2020, the ban on buses and metro operations on weekends and holidays has been lifted.

But for passenger traffic between cities and regions, a COVID passport will be required, with the exception of regular passenger traffic between the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in the territory of the Absheron region.

The current dynamics of detecting new cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia can be found here.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

According to official information, as of September 24, 46.8% of the total population of the country was vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Azerbaijan.

The percentage of those vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine is 35.4.