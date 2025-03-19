fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
messenger vk-black email copy print
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan celebrates Novruz holiday

messenger vk-black email copy print

Baku celebrates Novruz

Novruz is one of Azerbaijan’s national holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring, the awakening of nature, and the beginning of the new year.

Among the traditions of Novruz are the preparation of special dishes, lighting bonfires, and strengthening solidarity among people. A festive tray called “khoncha” is prepared, typically decorated with candles, nuts, sprouted wheat (semeni), and various sweets. People exchange Novruz greetings and take part in festive celebrations.

Novruz is also a day for preserving folklore and cultural heritage. Performances featuring Spring Girls and Kosa-Kechal are staged, traditional music fills the air, and the holiday emphasizes unity and harmony within society.

Novruz has been included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. In Azerbaijan, it is celebrated each year with joy, following ancient customs and traditions.

Despite economic challenges, Novruz is observed across the country, regardless of financial status, as it holds deep national and cultural significance. However, some families facing economic difficulties may celebrate the holiday in a more modest way—setting simpler tables or lighting bonfires to honor the tradition.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 10-14 March, 2025

2

'Unprecedented case and format': Pashinyan's interview with Turkish journalists

3

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: Negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia are complete

4

'Baku is not ready to sign document and tie its hands' - opinions from Yerevan

5

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

6

'Baku seeks to sow doubt in Armenian society over peace treaty' – expert opinion