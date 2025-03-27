Austrian foreign minister: 'I made it clear to my Georgian counterpart that violence is unacceptable'

Austrian foreign minister on Georgia

Georgian Dream foreign minister Maka Bochorishvili met with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Vienna.

At the press conference following the meeting, Meinl-Reisinger said she had focused in particular on the Georgian government’s decision to suspend the country’s EU accession process.

The two also discussed irregularities during the 2024 parliamentary elections and the use of violence by law enforcement against peaceful protesters and journalists during demonstrations.

According to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in international formats, regional security, and other current and pressing issues. The ministry also claimed that Austria considers Georgia an important partner and views relations between the two countries positively.

What Austria’s foreign minister said at the press conference:

“Unfortunately, we discussed many difficult issues today. Georgia has begun to backslide on its path to EU membership, which is regrettable both from the Austrian and broader European perspective. We are also witnessing setbacks in judicial reform, the rule of law, and human rights.

The adoption of restrictive laws targeting civil society is a cause for concern, and for these reasons — among others — the EU has suspended direct financial assistance of 120 million euros to the Georgian government.

I made it clear to my Georgian counterpart that we firmly condemn the violence against peaceful protesters and members of the media. Georgian authorities must respect the freedoms of assembly and expression and refrain from the use of force. All acts of violence must be investigated, and those responsible held to account.”

“Dialogue with the opposition and civil society within the country is crucial — there is no alternative. I call on all responsible political actors [in Georgia] to resolve their differences and reduce polarisation.

However, it is also essential to keep communication channels between Georgia and the EU open. Vienna has long been a hub for dialogue and diplomacy, and today’s meeting once again underlines that role.

We are ready to support the European aspirations of the Georgian people and Georgia’s path toward EU membership — if the government changes its current course.

We have strong economic ties, and deepening them further would benefit both sides.

In light of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, both our countries must strengthen resilience — a topic we addressed in our talks. Russia continues to attempt to destabilise our institutions and societies. We must join forces to counter the spread of false narratives and disinformation originating from Russia.

Russia must not escape accountability for its grave violations of international law. If the international order is no longer based on rules but instead on the idea that ‘might makes right,’ the consequences for countries like Austria and Georgia will be severe. That is why Austria fully supports Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The occupied regions of Georgia were a central focus of our discussion.”

Austrian foreign minister on Georgia