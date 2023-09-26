"Glass jars under the hammer", or how to save your city. Narrated by Abkhaz artists, video

Artists in Abkhazia

The main idea behind the exhibition “Fragility” organised in Abkhazia by artists Apscha Khagba and Diana Khintba is to draw attention to the importance of saving the historical image of Sukhum. The central exposition was a reminder of how easy it is to lose history: glass jars with an iron hammer hanging over them.

The exhibition was held in the historical “heart” of the capital of Abkhazia – in the Sukhumi fortress.

Visitors were greeted by inscriptions with everything that today’s routine life consists of – about light and water and their absence, sale announcements and topical political topics on the agenda. Visitors were greeted with a performance by Astanda Chamagua. She handed out printed sayings of famous people from a basket, and everyone got a random quote – like the fortune-telling fortunes handed out by gypsy women on the Sukhumi beach.

The exhibition was accompanied by an exclusive audio composition prepared by Nadir Jinal.

The exhibition was curated by Said Gezerdava, a lawyer who fights in courts trying to defend the historical image of the city; he has already written dozens of texts, proposals and comments on how to do this.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable