One of the few hairdressers who do dreadlocks in Baku - Video
Hairdresser in Baku
Hairdresser Emil Kurbanov from Baku has a unique skill. He is one of few who can make dreadlocks in Azerbaijan. In this video he shows his process, his working environment, and the results of his craft:
