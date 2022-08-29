One of the few hairdressers who do dreadlocks in Baku - Video

Hairdresser in Baku

Hairdresser Emil Kurbanov from Baku has a unique skill. He is one of few who can make dreadlocks in Azerbaijan. In this video he shows his process, his working environment, and the results of his craft:

