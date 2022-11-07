fbpx
Abkhazia

Tiny man on the embankment - new sculpture by Arkhip Labakhua in Abkhazia

Arkhip Labakhua statue

On the embankment in Sukhum stands a new sculpture of Bibigon from a fairy tale of Soviet children’s writer Korney Chukovsky. The “little finger”, cast in bronze, corresponds to the description in the fairy tale – a height of only 12 centimeters.

Bibigon in Abkhazia, sculpture by Arkhip Labakhua
Bibigon in Abkhazia, sculpture by Arkhip Labakhua

The creator is Abkhaz artist and sculptor Arkhip Labakhua. He says that Bibigon is an illustration of philosophical reflections on the theme of faith and hope: a little boy who stole a slipper from his master in order to swim in it towards his dream.

The statue is one centimeter larger than the famous Chizhik-Pyzhik by famous Georgian director Rezo Gabriadze. But in Abkhazia, the Sukhum Bibigon is the undisputed champion in miniature size.

Siskin fawn by Rezo Gabriadze installed in St. Petersburg
Siskin fawn by Rezo Gabriadze installed in St. Petersburg


The cost of the sculpture cast in bronze was only $ 400. These expenses Arkhip, together with three friends who were imbued with the idea, took on themselves, putting in $100 each toward it.

Bibigon is not the first work of Arkhip Labakhua in Abkhazia. His bronze “Girl with a chicken in her hands” and “Nika with a gramophone” – heroes from the stories of writer Fazil Iskander – have become symbols of the capital of Abkhazia.

"Nika with a gramophone" – heroine of a story by Abkhaz writer Fazil Iskander, the author of the sculpture Arkhip Labakhua
“Nika with a gramophone” – heroine of a story by Abkhaz writer Fazil Iskander, the author of the sculpture Arkhip Labakhua
"Girl with a chicken in her hands" – character of Abkhaz writer Fazil Iskander, sculpture Arkhip Labakhua
“Girl with a chicken in her hands” – character of Abkhaz writer Fazil Iskander, sculpture Arkhip Labakhua

