An exhibition in ruins - an art object or a plea to restore an art gallery? Video

The art gallery in the midst of ruins and thickets, is an art project in Abkhazia, but the artists had no other choice. The building of this art gallery has been in ruins for over 30 years, and the idea of launching it even in this form was an attempt to attract the attention of both the authorities and society.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable