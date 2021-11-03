ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

An exhibition in ruins - an art object or a plea to restore an art gallery? Video

The art gallery in the midst of ruins and thickets, is an art project in Abkhazia, but the artists had no other choice. The building of this art gallery has been in ruins for over 30 years, and the idea of launching it even in this form was an attempt to attract the attention of both the authorities and society.

