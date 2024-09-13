Arrested protesters in Georgia

According to the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), a thorough investigation into alleged abuse of power by law enforcement during the spring protests against the “foreign agent” law in Tbilisi has not yet been conducted. Meanwhile, the court has applied the strictest measure of detention to nine protest participants.

“GYLA is monitoring the criminal cases of individuals arrested during the protests against the ‘foreign agent’ law. Based on open sources, the organization has identified criminal cases against nine people.

All these cases are being heard by the Tbilisi City Court, where the strictest measure of detention has been applied to each defendant,” the statement reads.

The statement also highlights concerns over the lack of a thorough investigation into alleged abuses of power by law enforcement and the failure to hold those responsible accountable.

GYLA will continue to monitor the cases of the protest participants and keep the public informed.

