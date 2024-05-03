fbpx
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia

Generation Z protest: Who's leading the frontline against the 'Russian law' in Georgia. Video

Protests against the ‘foreign agents’ bill have been ongoing in Georgia for almost a month now. This is the government’s second attempt to pass a law similar to the one in Russia, aimed at restricting the work of independent media and the non-governmental sector.

In March of last year, parliament withdrew the draft law, which had been approved in the first reading, precisely due to the widespread protests by society.

Both last year and this year, the core of the protests has been young people – school and university students. In this video, we explain what Generation Z is protesting against and how they self-organize to defend their rights.

