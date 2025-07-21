"Crossing Armenian border is impossible without control of local services" – Yerevan’s response to Aliyev

Armenian control on the unblocked road

“Azerbaijani cargo and Azerbaijani citizens must not encounter the Armenian border service or anyone else. There must be no physical contact. Security measures must be guaranteed so that our people and goods can move freely,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He added that he had made this demand during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi.

The Armenian authorities firmly reject Baku’s demand for a “unimpeded passage”, explaining that it implies granting an extraterritorial corridor, which is unacceptable for Armenia, as it would mean a loss of sovereignty over its own territory. Yerevan insists that unblocking should be carried out based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction of both countries, and reciprocity.

“At the meeting in Abu Dhabi, and neither before nor after it, Armenia did not and will not discuss any other options. The statement by the president of Azerbaijan that Azerbaijani citizens should not encounter the Armenian border service falls outside the logic of the discussions that took place. It is, in essence, a veiled territorial claim against the Republic of Armenia. It cannot be acceptable and contradicts both the spirit and the letter of the negotiations held and the agreements reached,” said Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

Aliyev: “Armenia’s chances of becoming a transit country are close to zero”

Aliyev’s statements were made during a media forum held on the territory of the former unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, from which almost the entire Armenian population was forced to flee. The president of Azerbaijan was asked about the US proposal to unblock communications and the possible “lease” of a road. Aliyev responded that it was up to the Armenian authorities to decide on this issue:

“There will be no operator, no lease, no rental on our territory. We are doing everything ourselves. What does Armenia want to do? I don’t know.”

According to Aliyev, the so-called “Zangezur corridor” will become an artery connecting many countries, especially in light of recent geopolitical changes, “when other transit routes are becoming increasingly problematic”.

“The Zangezur corridor has the potential to transport 15 million tonnes of cargo at the initial stage. We are practically completing the construction of the railway to our border with Armenia and Iran. And in less than a year—perhaps by next spring—the Azerbaijani section of this railway will be built,” he stated.

The president of Azerbaijan said that Armenia was not engaged in building the railway:

“On the Armenian side, this issue is being deliberately removed from the agenda. As a result, Armenia’s chances of becoming a transit country are close to zero. If they continue to block this process, I think they will remain in their current isolated position—not only in terms of transport, but also to a certain extent in political isolation.”

Yerevan’s response to Aliyev’s statements

“Armenia must know who enters its territory”

Commenting on Aliyev’s statements at the request of Armenpress, the press secretary of the Prime Minister, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, stated that the “corridor logic” in the context of unblocking communications is not under discussion with anyone. Armenia is discussing the government-developed Crossroads of Peace project both with Azerbaijan and with other international partners.

In the context of opening regional transport links, she said the Armenian side:

expects the unblocking of transport connections through Azerbaijani territory between Armenia’s Syunik province and the rest of the country, as well as with and from third countries,

is ready to ensure transport communication between Azerbaijan’s western regions and Nakhichevan through Armenian territory, as well as with and from third countries.

“As Prime Minister Pashinyan noted at his press conference, all those entering Armenian territory—including transit cargo and individuals—must undergo customs and border control in accordance with internationally recognised standards. Armenia cannot be unaware of who has entered its territory and whether they have left after entering,” Baghdasaryan said.

She also stressed that the identity of individuals and the documents they present must be checked at the border. If inconsistencies are found, entry into Armenia will not be permitted.

“A route for smuggling may emerge”

The prime minister’s spokesperson emphasised that without information about transit cargo, there is a risk of smuggling and other related problems:

“For example, if a railcar or truck loaded with chemicals is involved in an accident, the consequences and their mitigation would fall under the responsibility of the relevant services of our country.”

Baghdasaryan underlined that crossing Armenia’s border without the control of the country’s relevant agencies is out of the question:

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have a number of international obligations—for instance, concerning the prevention and combatting of various forms of transnational crime on their territory. These obligations are carried out, among other things, through their customs and border services.”

She recalled Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s earlier statement about possible “encounters” with relevant services at the border using modern technologies. This refers to contactless control, online declarations, and cargo scanning. She added that railway wagons passing through Armenia must be sealed. This is necessary to prevent the smuggling of goods into the country.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan also addressed the issue of transit fees. These, she noted, typically differ depending on whether the cargo is transported by rail, pipeline, or by truck or car on highways. However, she said, charging transit fees is a common international practice:

“Sometimes countries agree on tariffs based on the principle of reciprocity. In all cases, the relevant agreed payments must be made. And the Armenian state budget must receive income from the restoration of transport links.”

“Armenia is ready to ensure the security of transit”

During the media forum, the president of Azerbaijan stated that Armenia must “ensure unhindered and secure access from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan [Nakhichevan].” In response, the spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister said:

“The Republic of Armenia is ready to ensure the security of transit — including cargo, vehicles, pipelines, cables, and of course, passengers.”

She stressed that the Crossroads of Peace project includes “additional security mechanisms” for the planned transport links. For this purpose, a special unit will be established within Armenia’s National Security Service.

Regarding the US proposal for unblocking communications, Baghdasaryan noted that each country determines its own preferred investment models, but none of these can go beyond the bounds of Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction.

“Railway construction will begin immediately after reaching agreements with Baku”

Responding to accusations that Armenia is not building a railway, the spokesperson stated:

“The railway under construction in Azerbaijan also serves a domestic purpose, as it connects Baku with the western regions of Azerbaijan. For Armenia, building a 42 km railway in the Syunik province only makes sense if there is an agreement with Azerbaijan. The point is that without coordination with Azerbaijan, this railway cannot even be used for domestic freight transport within Armenia. So, the accusation that Armenia is removing the unblocking issue from the agenda is completely unfounded.”

The prime minister’s spokesperson assured that construction of the railway will commence immediately after agreements with Azerbaijan are reached.

