Armenia records 11th death, 16 new infections

Armenia registered its eleventh death from the coronavirus on the morning of April 10. The deceased was a 72-year-old man, with underlying health issues.

On the morning of April 10, 16 new cases of infection were detected. The number of infected increased to 937. The number of cured stands at 149, while 777 remain in hospital. 5,160 tests performed have given a negative result.

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency was declared in Armenia in order to avoid an even greater spread of coronavirus. Everything has been closed except grocery stores and pharmacies.

Since March 25, a strict restriction on the movement of people has been introduced. People can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”. In it, everyone needs to enter their personal data, purpose and estimated time of return. Violations are monitored by the police.

All public transport has been stopped, including the metro.