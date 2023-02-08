Anti-Russian sentiment in Abkhazia

“In Abkhazia there is an attempt to whip up anti-Russian sentiment, manifestations regulated and supported from outside, and tough measures will be taken against such agitation,” Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba and head of the state security service Robert Kiut said at a joint briefing. They did not provide any supporting evidence.

Head of the public organization “Ahyatsa” Akhra Bzhaniya:



“Declaring in one country a fight against sentiments against another country is nonsense. If you are tired of the notification about entering Abkhazia on the Abkhazian-Russian border on Psou, just say so; they say, you are tired of independence, the constitution and the unconditional protection of your citizens.”

Joint statement of public organizations:



“We believe that such statements, without specific names and facts, are unacceptable. Such access to the press is more like propaganda, manipulation of public opinion, intimidation of citizens, speculation on our relations with the Russian Federation.

We would like to remind you that attempts to put up labels with a hint of those who openly express a critical opinion about the agreement on the transfer of the Pitsunda estate to Russia and the attempt to privatize the energy system, are unacceptable and unacceptable,” the statement says.

Opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba:



“If you are looking for people who cultivate anti-Russian sentiments, then you don’t have to go far. This is the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya.

The main catalyst for anti-Russian sentiment in Abkhazia is this person who travels around the regions and draws parallels between the transfer of the Pitsunda estate to the Russian military presence in Abkhazia and the financial assistance it provides.

Moreover, he also framed Russian President Vladimir Putin personally in the international arena, exposing Russia as an extortionist and blackmailer. This was immediately taken advantage of by Georgian and Ukrainian media.

Nobody else over the past thirty years has caused such damage to Abkhazian-Russian relations as the incumbent president has in less than three years.”

JAMnews editor in Abkhazia / Chegemskaya Pravda editor Inal Khashig:



“In the process of fighting against anti-Russian senti ent, the main thing is not to come out on our own. If you carefully approach these searches for pests, you will need to involve not only the hypothetical taxi driver Zhora and the flowerwoman Antitsa, outraged by the actions in which Russia appears in one way or another. Those who, by their actions, aroused this negative attitude, will also have to be consulted.

However, this is not the main thing. Russia somehow and without us, Abkhazians, will deal with its enemies. We would not lose the country with such trends from the authorities.”

Blogger and politician Tengiz Dzhopua:



“Corruption and the desire to stay in power at any cost are to blame. I think this next “neurotic personality crisis” of the authorities is dictated by fears of a monstrous fall in their legitimacy. All those who are able to think and speak the truth in person could be pegged with these labels.

Simply put, everyone who is against the authorities in a republic that is drowning in hopelessness from unresolved problems is an enemy, not only of the authorities, but also of Russia.

If I am worried about the energy crisis and worried about our dependence on Russia, am I an anti-Russian element?

If I don’t like that my president buys off-road vehicles worth tens of millions of rubles with Russian aid, am I an anti-Russian element?

If I am against corruption, lawlessness, against embezzlement, against the sale of resources, am I an anti-Russian element?

Maybe the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the State Security Service will explain to us how such an element looks in general? In my opinion, this is a semi-literate deputy who votes as he is told or paid. Or an incompetent official who doesn’t give a damn about Abkhazia, Russia and the globe, as long as he can line his pockets.

Or is the anti-Russian element a person who is concerned about the future of his country?”

