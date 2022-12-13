Criminal or not? Officials in Abkhazia blamed for mistakes in agreement with Russia



Abkhaz opposition on Pitsunda

The opposition of Abkhazia are demanding punishment of officials who allowed inaccurate data in the text of the agreement for transferring Pitsunda estate to Russia. The document is to be ratified in the parliament of Abkhazia, but it is still being fiercely debated.

Land plots and a section of the maritime area which overreach the borders of the estate itself by a great extent are also to be transferred to Russia.

Three opposition organizations – Aidgylara, Aiaaira and the Committee for the Protection of the Sovereignty of Abkhazia – appealed to Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba with a demand that those responsible for the false data be brought to justice.

The spuriousness of the data is not denied either in Sukhum or Moscow, and the Prosecutor General actually only needs to assess whether the actions of officials who made a mistake in the text of an international agreement are a crime.



In its appeal, the opposition refers to Article 295 of the Criminal Code, which speaks of “negligence […] resulting in a significant violation of the rights and free interests of citizens or organizations, or the legally protected interests of society and the state.”

If the Prosecutor General agrees with classification as a “crime”, the chairman of the State Committee for State Property and Privatization, Beslan Kubrava, will be the first to suffer, as it is his signature on the document from the Abkhazian side.

The opposition is also concerned with violations of certain norms of the Constitution and to numerous violations of the current legislation. “The result of the hearings in the Public Chamber was the recommendation to the parliament not to ratify this agreement until a legal examination is carried out,” the appeal says.

