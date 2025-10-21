Amnesty International: 'Georgian authorities intend to silence protesters through intimidation and punishment'

Georgian authorities are likely seeking to silence protesters through intimidation and punishment, Amnesty International (AI) said in a statement.

Denis Krivosheev, deputy director of Amnesty International for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, commented on the new wave of arrests in Georgia, where police detained dozens of protesters following the introduction of new restrictions on public gatherings.

“This highlights a growing trend of repression. While states may impose certain limits on protests to maintain public order, the new amendments go far beyond what is permissible under international human rights law.

Peaceful assemblies may temporarily disrupt traffic or cause inconvenience, but this does not justify dispersals or arrests, which should be a last resort in response to non-violent protest activity,” Krivosheev said.

On 19–20 October in Tbilisi, 20 people, including two journalists, were arrested for “blocking a road” and “concealing their identity.” The court sentenced them to administrative detention ranging from six to 14 days.

On 16 October, the ruling Georgian Dream party passed in its third reading stricter amendments to the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations.

Under the new rules, a participant in a gathering or protest can face up to 60 days’ arrest if:

They are found with firearms, flammable materials, knives, or fireworks at a rally;

Police decide to disperse the gathering and the protester does not comply.

Arrest of up to 15 days is also possible for:

Wearing a mask at a protest;

Possessing tear gas or similar substances;

Blocking a road.

