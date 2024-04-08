Former Georgian PM's party proposes alternative to foreign agent law

Alternative to Russian law in Georgia

The political party “For Georgia,” founded by former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, has introduced an alternative bill in parliament to counter the controversial foreign agent bill. According to party member Beka Liluashvili, this proposal aims to protect against Russian influence while avoiding labeling and ensuring even greater transparency. Independent deputy Teona Akubardia has also joined the initiative.

Under the proposed bill, any organization or individual attempting to alter Georgia‘s foreign policy or interfere in its internal affairs in favor of Russia would face criminal prosecution. Amendments to the laws on grant acquisition procedures and accounting and reporting are suggested.

Liluashvili explains that the proposed amendment to the “Grant law,” which regulates grant acquisition processes, would require any grant recipient, funded from both Georgian and foreign sources, to submit an annual activity report. This report should detail every grant received during the reporting year, including its purpose and amount. The submitted reports are proposed to be made publicly accessible.

“These changes do not involve registration in any registry or labeling of grant-receiving organizations,” says Beka Liluashvili, urging the government to support this alternative bill.

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.

● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.