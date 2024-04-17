Abkhazian foreign minister to host a TV show on Russian Channel One

Abkhazian minister on Russian TV

Abkhazian foreign minister Inal Ardzinba hosts “Global Majority” on Russian Channel One. The main goal of the project is stated as countering Western ideology.

The first episode, featuring an interview with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, airs today, April 17th.

The Abkhazian government has yet to comment on the appropriateness of Ardzinba combining the role of Foreign Minister with a hosting position on a Russian channel.

However, former advisor and envoy of the Abkhazian embassy in Russia, Tatiana Gulia, expressed skepticism.

“How will Ardzinba’s role as a Russian host affect his work in the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry? I wonder in what capacity Inal Ardzinba will conduct interviews with the leadership of various countries. What are the intentions of Inal Ardzinba, who, for the sake of self-assertion and achieving his ambitions, is ready to violate all ethical and moral norms, not to mention respect for the laws of the Republic of Abkhazia?” – Gulia asks.

