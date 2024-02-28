fbpx
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazia's foreign minister praised himself and insulted women from fake account

Abkhazia‘s foreign minister, Inal Ardzinba, was caught writing questionable comments on social media from his driver’s phone, sparking a major scandal.

The scandal started from the discussion about the ministry’s activities and Inal Ardzinba himself under an informational post by the Abkhazian ministry of foreign affairs in one of the Telegram channels.

A user with the nickname “Professor” stood out: first he actively defended and praised the foreign minister, and then began to insult critics of Inal Ardzinba, most of whom were women.

Shortly after, these insults disappeared from the comments. It’s unclear whether the user deleted them or if the channel administrator did so. However, the relatives of the offended women didn’t consider the matter closed.

They began to investigate who was hiding behind the nickname “Professor” and discovered that the owner of the phone from which these comments were written was Inal Ardzinba’s driver.

According to information from the Telegram channel “Aiashara,” the “victims” personally met with the driver, who admitted that he did not write any comments and that it was Inal Ardzinba himself using his phone. It turned out that the minister occasionally uses his driver’s phone to comment on social media.

Neither Inal Ardzinba nor the ministry of foreign affairs press service made any statements regarding the scandal.

