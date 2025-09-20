Abkhazia's independence architect and historian Stanislav Lakoba died in a car accident

Stanislav Lakoba has died in Abkhazia

In the evening of September 20, at the age of 73, Stanislav Lakoba, a prominent Abkhaz historian and one of the main ideologists of Abkhazia’s independence, tragically died in an accident.

He was driving the car, traveling to Sukhum with his wife, Natella. Near the city of Gudauta, he began to experience heart problems and started losing consciousness. As a result, the car veered off the road into a ditch.

The couple was quickly taken to the Gudauta hospital, where Lakoba passed away without regaining consciousness. His wife sustained minor injuries, and it has been reported that her condition is stable.

Inal Khashig, editor of the Abkhaz newspaper Chegemskaya Pravda, wrote about Lakoba on his Facebook page:

“Slava Lakoba is no more. I’ve written about this before, but I will repeat it. In the eyes of the ordinary Abkhaz, Lakoba was (I still can’t get used to the fact that he’s gone) something like an unwavering knight, tirelessly standing guard over Abkhazia’s statehood.

No Abkhaz politician, except for (the first President of Abkhazia) Vladislav Ardzinba, was trusted so much when it came to matters concerning the foundations of Abkhazia as a state.

Stanislav Lakoba was once a member of parliament – the very one known for the ‘golden convocation’ (early 1990s) – and also served as Secretary of the Security Council.

With that experience or without it, he was still Slava, with the reputation of a humble historian whose influence outweighed the authority of all Abkhaz politicians combined.

Abkhazia has lost Slava. Alas.”

