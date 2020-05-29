Residents of Abkhazia can now return home not only from Russian, but also from Georgian side

Abkhazia has opened the checkpoint with Georgia across the Ingur River, but so far only residents of Abkhazia can make the journey, and only in one direction – they can return home, but cannot leave Abkhazia.

This largely applies to those who went to Georgian clinics for treatment before quarantine was introduced at the end of March 2020 and were not able to return later, because all crossings were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All visitors will be examined by doctors and must have a certificate with them attesting to the absence of coronavirus. Without such a document, they will be tested.

Upon arrival, all will be required to undergo 14-day quarantine, which is monitored by the police and sanitary services.

As of May 29, 26 cases of COVID-19 infection had been recorded in Abkhazia.

Of these, 14 people recovered, one 95-year-old woman died.

According to official information, between 70 to 100 people are tested every day for COVID-19 in Abkhazia.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable