Abkhazia experiencing lack of soldiers due to coronavirus

In Abkhazia this year, 25% less recruits were drafted into the army than planned because of the coronavirus.

This firstly because of the postponement of the draft due to the pandemic, and then the enrollment of all applicants in universities without exams greatly reduced the number of potential soldiers.

The planned conscription into the army of Abkhazia was supposed to take place in March. However, due to the pandemic, it was postponed until the summer.

In total, the draft plan has been fulfilled 75 percent, says the military commissar of the republic, Beslan Tarba.

Male citizens aged 18 to 27 years are subject to conscription for military service in Abkhazia.

They serve for 18 months (for those who have received higher education, the term is 12 months).

“Our recruiting resource consists of school graduates who are 18 years old. Due to the postponement of the spring campaign, they began to enter higher educational institutions. We usually study every personal case. If a graduate studied well and wants to do it, then, naturally, we give them the opportunity to become a student. However, the leadership of the Abkhaz State University decided to admit all applicants without exams, which negatively affected our recruiting resources,” military commissar Beslan Tarba told reporters.

In addition, many conscripts were “rejected” due to poor health. Among the reasons in the first place were diseases of the spine and secondly because of nervous system disorders.

