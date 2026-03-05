Ukrainian drone shot down in Abkhazia, no casualties reported

Ukrainian drones attack Abkhazia

A Ukrainian drone was shot down over Abkhazia during the night of 5 March. Air defence units and other security forces remained on full combat alert throughout the night.

It is still unclear whether the drone incidents over Abkhazia were the result of drones veering off course while heading towards Russia, or a deliberate attack by Ukraine.

Several major Russian military facilities linked to a base subordinate to the Southern Military District are located in Abkhazia. The main deployment sites include: Gudauta: the main base location, where the Bombora Airfield and military training grounds are situated.

the main base location, where the Bombora Airfield and military training grounds are situated. Ochamchira: a base for the coast guard of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia, as well as a location used to host ships of the Russian Navy.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine “will not refrain from attacking Russian military ships in Abkhazia”.

Several local Telegram channels also reported that two Georgian military boats approached the border of Abkhazia’s territorial waters on the same night.

The reports said the republic’s armed forces went on full combat alert. However, the local authorities have not issued an official response to these claims.

A mass drone attack on Sochi and the nearby Sochi International Airport led officials to close traffic several times during the previous day at the Russian-Abkhaz border crossing Psou border checkpoint.

One Ukrainian drone crashed in the village of Pakuash. The impact damaged a local transformer and left half of the village without electricity.

Photo: Telegram channel “Abkhaz Portal”

Photo: Telegram channel “Abkhaz Portal”

Ukrainian drones have previously attacked the Russian cities of Sochi and Adler after flying through the territory of Abkhazia. However, this is the first time that downed Ukrainian drones have fallen on Abkhaz territory.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Abkhazia, “air defence units on duty are preventing violations of Abkhazia’s airspace by unidentified aerial vehicles”.

People on social media said they heard gunfire in several areas, including Sukhum. A downed drone fell into the sea near the settlement of Gulripsh.

The defence ministry urged residents to remain calm. It also asked people not to approach or touch the crash sites of drones or their fragments, warning that they may contain explosive or radioactive substances.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Ukrainian drones attack Abkhazia

