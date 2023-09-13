"A military clash is required to sign a peace treaty" - former Azerbaijani foreign minister

Elmar Mammadyarov on the probability of war

According to former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, a military clash is required to sign a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “It can be a short-term clash, or it can be a war. Only this can force Pashinyan to sign the treaty,” he added.

“The beginning of military exercises in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan has frightened Armenians. Despite the fact that according to some journalists, Armenian revanchists wish to start a war. This is a fundamentally erroneous opinion. International analyses show that the Armenian army has been crushed during the 44-day war. Armenia’s current economic situation does not allow building the army anew. Therefore, war is what Pashinyan fears the most.

And now Pashinyan is knocking on different doors to avoid war. He wants the leaders of the world’s leading states to convince Azerbaijan not to start a war. Pashinyan knows that another war could be the end not only of his political career, but also of Armenia as a whole”.

This is how former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov commented on the latest developments in the region in an interview with Bizim.Media.

Elmar Mammadyarov served as Azerbaijan’s foreign minister from 2004 to 2020.

He was dismissed from his post after President Ilham Aliyev criticized him for being absent from his workplace during an armed clash on the border with Armenia on July 12, 2020.

He emphasized that military clashes will force Armenia to sign a peace treaty:

“I have said many times that for signing a peace treaty there should be some kind of military clashes. A war, or short-term clashes will force Pashinyan to sign the treaty. Right now, the Armenian leadership is playing a double game. It wants neither peace nor war.

Under pressure from internal and external forces, Pashinyan’s government often makes anti-Azerbaijani statements. But then it cannot stand behind these statements and withdraws from its positions. Now it is asking for new meetings and negotiations. That is why it appeals to the leaders of other countries”.

According to Mammadyarov, the counter-terrorist operation is necessary:

“Currently, the Azerbaijani army controls the entire zone of the conditional border with Armenia. But in Karabakh the picture is a bit different. Separatists there pose a serious threat not only to our people, but also to the state.

We should take into account that many strategic objects, starting from the Sarsang reservoir and ending with the Red Bazaar, are under the control of Armenian separatists. For this reason, a counter-terrorist operation on this territory is necessary, necessary.

Another option that Pashinyan fears is a counter-terrorist operation by the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh, and the expulsion of Armenian militants from the country. This does not promise Pashinyan anything good. That is why he is worried. He is trying through the leaders of France, Germany and Turkey to dissuade Baku from the idea of such an operation”.