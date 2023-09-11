Armenian-American military exercises. Russia's reaction and response from Armenia

Armenian-American military exercises in Armenia

On September 11, a 10-day joint Armenian-American military exercise began in Armenia. The Armenian Defense Ministry says the exercise, called Eagle Partner 2023, is being held in preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions.

The Americans said Armenia is a longtime partner of the United States and this is not the first time such military exercises have been held. In Russia, Yerevan’s decision to hold the exercises “caused wariness,” and Moscow announced its intention to “deeply analyze and monitor the situation.”

Armenian analysts believe that these military exercises are important for Armenia, the country should be guided in its decision-making solely by its state interests. At the same time, they believe that the possible negative reaction of Russia and Iran was predictable, it should have been taken into account and diplomatic work with these countries should have been carried out beforehand.

All details known about the exercises, clarifications from Armenia – in response to the outrage of the Russian authorities over their conduct, as well as comments from Armenian analysts.

85 U.S. and 175 Armenian military personnel

According to information provided by the Armenian Defense Ministry, stabilizing actions between the conflicting parties during peacekeeping tasks will be practiced during the exercise:

“The purpose of the exercise is to increase the level of interaction of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, exchange of best practices in managerial and tactical communication, as well as to increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for planned assessments of the “Operational Capabilities Concept” of NATO’s Partnership for Peace program.”

It is also reported that the exercise will take place on the basis of the “Zar” training center of the local peacekeeping brigade.

The Zar Center was renovated and equipped with U.S. financial support last year. It is the main training unit of the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Exercises and training courses for peacekeeping forces are held here.

Armenian sources did not provide details on how many military personnel are participating in the exercises. A U.S. defense official told Reuters that 85 U.S. and 175 Armenian servicemen will participate. The U.S. delegation also includes representatives of the Kansas National Guard, which has been cooperating with the Armenian Defense Ministry for 20 years. According to the publication, the U.S. military will use small arms during the exercises, while heavy military equipment will not be used.

Clarifications from the U.S. side

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia stated that Armenia is a longtime partner of the U.S., and with its partners they constantly conduct exercises and “to improve interoperability between the armed forces.”

And since 2003, the U.S. Defense Department’s State Partnership Program has established a strong partnership between the Armenian military and the Kansas National Guard:

“American and Armenian military units have participated in joint exercises in Armenia, the United States and other countries. Moreover, similar exercises were held in Armenia in 2003, 2006 and 2008”.

Moscow’s reaction

Official Moscow has openly expressed its dissatisfaction with the Armenian authorities’ decision to hold joint military exercises with the United States. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

“This causes wariness, especially in the current situation. Therefore, we will deeply analyze this news and monitor the situation.”

Later, Russia’s foreign minister also commented on the issue.

“We see nothing good in the fact that an aggressive NATO country is trying to penetrate into Transcaucasia. I do not think it is good for anyone, including Armenia itself,” Sergey Lavrov said.

“It’s Armenia’s sovereign decision.”

Sargis Khandanyan, head of the parliamentary commission on foreign relations, reacted to Moscow’s alarming statements on the Armenian-American military exercises.

“The decision to conduct exercises with the US is Armenia’s sovereign decision. I realize that different sides may have concerns and express dissatisfaction. The decision is also a reaction and a result of Armenian-American deepening relations,” he told local reporters.

Comments

Political observer Hakob Badalyan:

“As far as I know, the initiator of the military exercises, who made the proposal to hold them, was the United States. Yerevan simply did not refuse and accepted this proposal. Of course, this is also related to the political objectives and goals of the Armenian government. In this way, the Armenian government is trying to somewhat reduce its dependence on Russia. At the same time, to bring the West into the field of responsibility for Armenia’s security, i.e. to increase the responsibility of Western partners.

However, the key question here is how Russia and Iran react to these military exercises. From this point of view, Yerevan should have conducted serious diplomatic work with Moscow and Tehran. In order not to turn the country into an arena of conflict between opposing forces along with solving Armenia’s security problems. Especially since Azerbaijan is eagerly awaiting such an opportunity”.

Political scientist Tigran Grigoryan:

“The U.S. proposal for military sanctions came to Armenia several months ago. And the Armenian authorities were pondering whether to accept this proposal.

At this stage, when Azerbaijan has concentrated its forces on Armenia’s border and also in Nagorno-Karabakh, perhaps they think that politically it may be a sign to the same Baku that it is not worth resorting to active actions.”

Political scientist Armen Petrosyan:

“In the short term, these military exercises may become a deterrent to aggressive actions by Azerbaijan. At the same time, they may increase tensions between Armenia and Russia, as well as between Armenia and Iran.

Tensions between Armenia and Russia may encourage the Russians to agree with the Azerbaijanis on certain issues as opposed to Armenia’s interests on the Artsakh issue. For Tehran, the presence of Israel and the West in the region is fundamentally unacceptable. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain a balance. The most important thing is to prevent war, aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh”.

Political scientist Stepan Grigoryan:

“These military exercises are very important for us. And Russia is always dissatisfied. First it was dissatisfied with the EU observation mission monitoring the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Now it is dissatisfied with the military exercises. But Armenia realizes that joint work with the United States and other European countries and international organizations is only in our interests.

This is what we should be guided by. The Russian Federation may not like many things, it is its business. For example, they don’t like that the press is free in our country. We need to develop our army, our country, so that even in the case of aggravation or war we can defend ourselves”.

