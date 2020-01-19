A change of power and one girl’s dissent. Week in the Caucasus from JAMnews

The week of 13-18 January 2020 in just 90 seconds
• Putin bidding to stay in power forever—why this is the leading conclusion amongst experts
• NDI survey: majority of Georgian population distrusts government
•How a former Azerbaijani political prisoner plans to defeat the ruling party led by President Aliyev in the upcoming elections
• Explainer: what happened in Abkhazia and what’s next – between the president’s dismissal & new elections
• Deported from the EU – how Armenians try to stay abroad