A change of power and one girl’s dissent. Week in the Caucasus from JAMnews

JamNews

The week of 13-18 January 2020 in just 90 seconds

• Putin bidding to stay in power forever—why this is the leading conclusion amongst experts

• NDI survey: majority of Georgian population distrusts government

How a former Azerbaijani political prisoner plans to defeat the ruling party led by President Aliyev in the upcoming elections

• Explainer: what happened in Abkhazia and what’s next – between the president’s dismissal & new elections

 Deported from the EU – how Armenians try to stay abroad

 

Facebook Twitter Email Vkontakte Copy Link Messenger Print

More on JAMnews