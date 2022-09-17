75% for joining EU, 69% for NATO: Highlights of NDI survey in Georgia

NDI survey in Georgia

The US National Democratic Institute (NDI) has published the results of a new opinion poll, according to which 75% support Georgia’s accession to the European Union, and 69% are for NATO. Also according to the study, one in three respondents often did not have enough money to buy groceries for their family.

The study commissioned by NDI was conducted by CRRC Georgia. Field work was carried out from July 12 to August 15, 2022. 2,104 completed telephone interviews were conducted. The margin of error is +/- 2%.

Respondents were selected on the basis of a representative sample using the Kish table. All interviews were conducted directly with those aged 18+. Interviews were conducted in Georgian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian.

The survey represents a cross-section of the entirety of Georgian city.

NATO and the European Union



According to the study, support for the pro-Western course in Georgia has increased significantly.

About 75% of respondents believe that Georgia should become a member of the European Union. Another 14% consider it unacceptable, and 10% say they don’t know.

Support for NATO membership remains consistently high. According to 69% of respondents, Georgia should become a member of NATO. According to 16% this is unacceptable, and 10% say they do not know.

The fulfillment of recommendations required for an EU candidate is important for 71% of the country’s population, although only 32% believe that the government will do so.

Territorial integrity, poverty and crime

According to the majority of the populace, over the past ten years territorial integrity, poverty and crime have worsened.

● 52% state that territorial integrity is deteriorating

● 67% say poverty has increased over the past ten years

● 57% believe that the crime rate in Georgia has increased since 2012

● 43% believe that corruption has worsened

● 31% of the population believe the judicial system is getting worse

● According to 36%, problems with education gotten worse

● 29% state that freedom of speech has declined

● 34% state that access to medical services has worsened

Supporters of the rights of LGBTQI+ people

According to a public opinion poll among the population, the number of supporters of LGBTQI+ rights has increased; 38% of the population believe that LGBTQI+ rights are important.

President, Prime Minister and Parliament of Georgia

According to the study, criticism assessment of the Prime Minister has also gone up.

● 40% of the population assesses the performance of President Salome Zurabishvili as poor; 43% rate the president’s activity as average, 12% as good; 5% did not answer the question.

● 35% of respondents have a poor opinion of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili; according to 33% he is average, according to 28% poor, while 4% do not know.

● According to 41% of respondents, the parliament is also poor; 45% think it is average, and 9% have a positive opinion; 4% do not know.

Social status

According to an NDI survey, one in three citizens say they often don’t have enough money to buy groceries for their family.

When asked how many times in the last twelve months they did not have enough money to buy food for themselves or family, the answers were as follows:

Every month or more: 30%

Less than once a month: 29%

Never: 39%

Don’t know: 1%

According to the same study, the cost of medicine has become an even bigger problem for the population.

When asked what the three biggest problems facing the health care system are, the population cited the following problems:

the cost of medicines;

payment for medical services/doctor visits;

lack of professionalism/qualification of doctors and medical staff.

Political affiliation

According to the survey, a majority of the population is politically undecided, and cannot even name a party closest to their views.

To the question “Which party is closest to your views?”, the answers were divided as follows:

● Georgian Dream – 25%;

● United National Movement – 8%;

● other – 13%;

● no party/don’t know/refusal to answer – 54%

To the question “If elections were held tomorrow, would you take part or not?”, the answers were divided as follows:

● 66% likely to participate;

● 34% most likely would not participate.

According to the NDI survey in Georgia, 56% of residents believe none of the parties in Georgian politics expresses their interests. 65% of young people say that no political party represents their interests.

The representatives of Tbilisi, other cities, and younger ages are most critical of the government.

49% of the population of small towns, 44% of the population of villages, and 38% of the population of minority-dominated regions negatively assess the government’s activities.

According to NDI, 27% of respondents said they support the ruling Georgian Dream party, 24% said they support the opposition, and 50% did not name a party at all.

